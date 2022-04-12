Carjacker who shot at bystander in St. Louis pleads guilty

ST. LOUIS — A man from East St. Louis pleaded guilty Tuesday to federal charges, admitting he exchanged shots with a bystander during a 2020 carjacking.

Charles Stevenson, 19, admitted pulling an AR-15-style gun from his pants at 12:38 a.m. on Nov. 18, 2020, at the corner of Pine Street and Tucker Boulevard in downtown St. Louis. Stevenson pointed the gun at the driver of a parked 2019 Nissan Altima, who got out of the car, kneeled down and handed over his keys.

A bystander began shooting at Stevenson as the car's driver ran away, and Stevenson returned fire, his plea agreement says. The plea agreement does not explain why the bystander began shooting.

Police at the time said the other shooter was in a minivan parked in front of the Altima, but didn't say what became of him.

Stevenson drove off. He was spotted just minutes later by St. Louis police, who chased him into Illinois, where Stevenson crashed. Police found the gun and Stevenson admitted stealing the car, his plea says.

As part of the plea, both sides have agreed to recommend a sentence of 10-11 years in prison at his sentencing hearing in July. He could face more time if he's deemed a "career offender," the plea says.

