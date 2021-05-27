Carjacker who tied up woman arrested in back-to-back robberies, St. Louis police say

ST. LOUIS — St. Louis police plan to seek charges Thursday against a man suspected in back-to-back carjackings, including one where he tied up a woman before taking her vehicle.

Police arrested the 35-year-old man Wednesday in the 900 block of Rutger Lane.

The man is suspected of burglarizing a building in the 2700 block of South 13th Street about 12:50 p.m. Wednesday. He broke into the residence of a 35-year-old woman and bound the woman's hands and forced her into the bathroom, then got away in her 2014 Jeep Cherokee.

About two hours later, around 3 p.m. Wednesday, a woman in the 900 block of Chouteau Avenue told police a man robbed her at gunpoint of her 2012 Subaru Impreza. Police found the car in the 1600 block of South Ninth Street, then chased the suspect and caught him on Rutger. Police said they recovered a gun.

The suspect's name has not been released.

None of the carjacking victims was hurt, police said.

A message from David Nicklaus Want to stay smart about what's happening in St. Louis? Make a modest investment in a Post-Dispatch subscription and I'll tell you how developments around the world affect local businesses big and small. Subscribe today: Just $5 for 5 months

Shake off your afternoon slump with the oft-shared and offbeat news of the day, hand-brewed by our online news editors. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.