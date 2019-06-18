ST. LOUIS • A St. Louis man who was shot in the buttocks during the a two-day crime spree in 2017 was sentenced Tuesday to 19 years in federal prison, prosecutors said.
Deandre LaJuan Jackson, 27, pleaded guilty in March to three carjacking charges and one charge of discharging a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence.
He and another person stole a woman's 2008 Mazda MX6 at gunpoint about 11 p.m. on May 9, 2017, at North 15th and St. Charles streets, charging documents say, and fired a shot in the air when she didn't immediately cooperate. At about 3 a.m. the next day, he robbed a different woman of her 2015 Toyota Corolla and purse in the 7000 block of Chippewa Street. He next stole a 2004 Buick Rendezvous in St. Charles County.
But when he tried to rob another person four hours later, his intended victim shot him in the buttocks at the Phillips 66 station at 4500 North Broadway, police said at the time.
Jackson was also accused in state court of stealing an unlucky gambler's last $2 at the Hollywood Casino in Maryland Heights an hour before Jackson was shot.