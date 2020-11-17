Carjackers in Central West End order four people from car at gunpoint, shoot man in arm

UPDATED Tuesday with recovery of victim's car in Metro East and additional details.

ST. LOUIS — A man was robbed of his car and shot in the Central West End neighborhood of St. Louis on Monday night, authorities said.

Police said the crime was reported about 11 p.m. in the 300 block of North Euclid Avenue, near Maryland Plaza.

The victim, a 22-year-old man, had been sitting in his 2014 Audi Q5 with a man and two women. Three men walked up to them with handguns and ordered them out of the car, police said.

One of the gunmen grabbed the victim to pull him from the car and shot him. Another gunman jumped into the Audi and drove away, followed by the other two suspects who were in a white SUV.

The injured man was hospitalized and in stable condition, police said.

Police recovered the victim's car in Alorton, Illinois. Police have made no arrests and only had a vague description of the carjackers.

Violent crime in the Central West End neighborhood the last six months is up slightly compared to the same period a year ago.

