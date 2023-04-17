ST. LOUIS — Carjackers tossed a woman's dog out a car window as they escaped on Sunday night.

Police haven't said if the dog was injured.

The carjacking and robbery happened about 9:45 p.m. Sunday in the 1900 block of Washington Avenue, in the city's Downtown West neighborhood.

A woman, 42, told police that she was delivering food and had left her 2020 Dodge Charger running while it was parked at the curb.

As she got back to her car, four men with guns got out of a white sedan that pulled near her. They pressed a gun against her while patting her down, police said.

Three of the men jumped into her Charger, threw her dog out of the car window and drove away.

Police recovered her car in Madison County, Illinois, and arrested one person. No other details were immediately available.