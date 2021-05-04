Carjackers led police on pursuit in St. Louis and Metro East with baby in car

ST. LOUIS — Carjackers with a baby in the vehicle led police on a chase late Monday night from St. Louis to the Metro East, then back into St. Louis. Once the chased ended, police took a woman into custody and the baby was being evaluated at a hospital.

It wasn't immediately clear whose baby was in the car. Authorities were searching for two men wanted in connection with the armed carjacking.

Illinois State police said the Toyota Camry sped along northbound Interstate 55, near Highway 111, at speeds of about 80 mph before midnight Monday. Illinois authorities said the car had been taken at gunpoint in St. Louis.

At one point, St. Louis police stopped following the vehicle after losing sight of it. In Illinois, the vehicle turned its lights off as it traveled on northbound I-55 near Black Lane in the Collinsville area. The chase crossed back into St. Louis, ending near Hickory Street. KTVI reported that the infant in the vehicle was a 4-month-old taken to a hospital for evaluation and that two men ran from the car.

