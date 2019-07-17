Carjackers came up behind a woman walking on Waterman Boulevard and tackled her, then robbed her of her car at gunpoint.
The victim, 26, was attacked about 10 p.m. Tuesday, police said. The police report does not mention any injuries, and an ambulance was not dispatched to the scene, a department spokeswoman said.
The woman was walking from her parked car to her home when two men came up from behind her and tackled her to the ground in the 6600 block of Waterman Boulevard.
One of the men pulled a handgun and demanded her car keys. She complied, and the men drove away in her red 2015 Hyundai Elantra.
Police say they have made no arrests. Both robbers were described as black men, 5-foot-9 to 6-foot tall, with thin builds and wearing dark clothing.
The crime was about three blocks north of Forest Park Parkway, and east of North Skinker Boulevard. It's in the city's Skinker-DeBaliviere neighborhood, where total reported crime is up more than 48% from the same six-month period last year.