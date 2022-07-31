Carjacking of pizza deliveryman leads to chase and four arrests

ST. LOUIS — Three juveniles and an adult were arrested Friday after an alleged carjacking and a bi-state chase.

St. Louis Police said a 35-year-old man was delivering pizza at 4:15 p.m. in the 3200 block of Chippewa Street in the Dutchtown neighborhood when a red car stopped nearby.

When a 20-year-old man from that car tried to enter the pizza deliverer's 2019 Dodge Challenger, the deliverer told him to stop. That is when a 17-year-old male got out of the red car and pointed a pistol at the pizza deliverer, police said.

The 20-year-old suspect fled in the victim's car, followed by the 17-year-old in the red car, police said. Half an hour later, Illinois State Police saw the victim's car in East St. Louis and began to chase it.

The Illinois troopers were in contact with St. Louis police during the pursuit, which ended in downtown St. Louis. The suspects crashed the car after trying to avoid tire spike strips, St. Louis police said.

Along with the 20-year-old and the 17-year-old men, police also arrested another 17-year-old man and a 16-year-old girl.

Editor's note: This item has been edited to correct the day of the week of the incident.