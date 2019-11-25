Carjackers shot and killed a man and took his SUV late Sunday night in the city's Carondelet neighborhood.
The victim was shot multiple times before 11:25 p.m. Sunday in the 5200 block of Louisiana Avenue, near Walsh Street. Police haven't released the victim's name.
The killer or killers took his black 2001 Isuzu Rodeo, a sport utility vehicle.
Police had no description of any suspects. Homicide detectives are handling the investigation.
Homicides and carjackings are up this year over 2018.
According to statistics through last Wednesday, St. Louis has had 175 homicides this year, compared to 162 during the same period last year. Also, the city is averaging nearly one carjacking a day.