Carjacking victim shoots, kills 14-year-old suspect in Jennings

JENNINGS — A 14-year-old boy suspected in a carjacking Sunday afternoon has died after being shot by the car's owner, police said Monday.

The robbery was at 9301 Lewis and Clark Boulevard, on the parking lot of a gas station. Police were notified about 3:45 p.m. Sunday and found the man and boy near Jennings Station Road and Lewis and Clark Boulevard.

The man who fired the fatal shot is 53 years old. He was taken into custody by police and is cooperating with investigators, said St. Louis County police Sgt. Benjamin Granda.

The boy had an accomplice who got away, authorities said. Police have not released a description of the accomplice.

The boy who was shot tried to run off but was on the scene, suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest, when officers arrived. He was taken to a hospital where Granda said he died hours later.

Police haven't released the boy's name or said where he lived.

Granda said police recovered guns from the man and the boy. Police don't know if the robbers had fired a shot.

Granda said the man's car is a Cadillac CTS. "We believe the suspects entered the vehicle, but did not leave the property in it," Granda said in an email.