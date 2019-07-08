ST. LOUIS — It’s business as usual Monday at the Mel Carnahan Courthouse downtown, where 6 feet of water flooded the subbasement Saturday from a broken water main.
Firefighters and utility workers began pumping the water out Saturday morning.
The flooding damaged the chillers of the building’s air conditioning system and mobile cooling units were installed Sunday to bring temperatures back down to normal by Monday morning.
Damages to the building are estimated to reach $750,000 to $1 million, according to city officials.
The building, which includes offices of the circuit attorney, public defender, sheriff, and St. Louis circuit courtrooms, is at 1114 Market Street.
A fire alarm went off at about 6 a.m. Saturday. Firefighters turned the electricity off to the building before beginning to pump it out. The flooded area ran the length of the building on the east side and about a third of the way of the building toward the west, said Wayne Luster, a battalion chief with the St. Louis Fire Department.
They called in pumps from the parks department and the Metropolitan St. Louis Sewer District to get the job done faster. An underground tunnel connects the building to the civil courts building across the street, and a few inches of water spread to that building, he said.