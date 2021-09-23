Carnegie Hero Fund honors Fenton-area pharmacist who died protecting his daughter

The pharmacist fatally shot last year coming to his daughter's aid near Fenton has been honored posthumously by the Carnegie Hero Fund Commission.
The commission, based in Pittsburgh, announced Wednesday that John D. Colter was among 18 people to receive the Carnegie Medal. It honors people who "enter extreme danger" and risk their lives trying to save others.
Colter, 66, of the Fenton area, was shot to death by his daughter's estranged husband on Jan. 23, 2020. The shooting was inside his daughter's home on Charity Court near Fenton.
Colter's son-in-law had shot Colter's daughter, and when Colter heard the gunfire and screams he ran into the home, tackled his son-in-law and yelled at his daughter to run for help. She survived, but her father was shot to death.
In 1904, the Carnegie Hero Fund Commission was founded and endowed by steel magnate Andrew Carnegie. He had been inspired by stories of heroism in a coal mine disaster that killed 181 people.
The commission investigates stories of heroism and awards medals and cash several times a year. It has given away $43 million in one-time grants, scholarship aid, death benefits and continuing assistance. The commission says it has awarded 10,256 medals in its 117-year history. The winners announced Wednesday were the third group this year.
Colter was one of seven people in this group to be honored posthumously, including five who drowned while rescuing others. Other recipients include a man who pulled three people from a car that caught fire in New York and two men in Massachusetts who carried a man in a wheelchair to safety when he was trapped on the second floor of a burning building.
When Colter's daughter and son-in-law were going through a divorce, Colter would act as the go-between and drive his grandchildren to meet their father for custody exchanges.
On the night of the shooting, Colter had buckled his grandchildren into his SUV in the driveway at his daughter's home, unaware that his son-in-law had a gun and was parked a few houses away, watching.
When Colter had his back turned, son-in-law James Kempf barged into the house and confronted Colter's daughter, Kristine Kempf. She was shot twice. Colter heard the sound of gunfire and her screams and raced inside, tackling James Kempf and telling his daughter to run for help.
“He didn’t hesitate,” Kristine Kempf has said of her father. “He came to save me. I know 100% he didn’t think for a second about saving me.”
When Kristine Kempf escaped to a neighbor’s house across the street, James Kempf shot Colter in the head, killing him, police said. James Kempf was on the lam for several days. As a U.S. marshal’s task force in the Ozarks closed in on James Kempf on Jan. 31, he popped up from the tarp in the woods and fatally shot himself in the head, authorities said.
In December, the St. Louis County Police Board honored Colter’s heroism with a Citizen Service Citation, marking the first time the department has given the award posthumously, police Sgt. Benjamin Granda said.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.