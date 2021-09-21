Case dismissed against Hazelwood mother accused of trying to smother baby

CLAYTON — St. Louis County prosecutors have dropped an assault case against a Hazelwood woman charged in 2019 with trying to smother her baby with a pillow.

A spokesman for St. Louis County Prosecutor Wesley Bell said the office's inability to get an essential witness to testify led to the dismissal Monday of a first-degree assault charge against Shelby Donovan.

Donovan, 22, of the 5400 block of Knoll Creek Drive, was charged in June 2019 with assaulting her 6-month-old daughter by holding a pillow over the baby's face.

Donovan's lawyer Jill Schaefer said the case relied solely on an claim by Donovan's then-boyfriend. Schaefer said the baby was not injured and Children's Division declined to open an investigation. Schaefer said it's rare for such serious charges to be filed based one one person's allegation.

"It was just something that he made up on the spot," Schaefer said.

