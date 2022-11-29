Castle Point woman charged with shooting, killing woman during argument

ST. LOUIS COUNTY — Prosecutors on Monday charged a 23-year-old woman with shooting and killing another woman during an argument near Jennings.

Brianna Williams is charged with second-degree murder and armed criminal action. She was in custody Tuesday on a $250,000 cash-only bond.

Police said they were called just after 10 p.m. Friday to the 5300 block of Gladstone Place, where 23-year-old Kacie Stith had been shot in the head.

Stith died three days later at a hospital.

Officers said Williams told them the two women were arguing when she pointed a gun at Stith to get her attention, and the gun went off.

Stith lived in the same block where the shooting happened. Williams lives in the 10500 block of Hudson Road of Castle Point.