Catalytic converter sting leads to case against Metro East scrap yard

EDWARDSVILLE — A police sting at a Metro East scrap yard last month led to accusations that an East Alton scrap yard illegally bought catalytic converters, no questions asked.

In all, Madison County prosecutors are seeking to compel the company to forfeit 287 catalytic converters.

The investigation began when Wood River police arrested a person with stolen catalytic converters who agreed to help police investigate the scrap yard, Summit Processors, according to court records.

The person told officers they had sold catalytic converters to the business at 200 East Alton Avenue several times before and would pose as a seller again.

On Sept. 26, the person, along with an officer with Illinois Secretary of State Police, sold three catalytic converters for $445 to the yard.

The business did not take a photo of the seller, pay by check or ask for proof of ownership and a declaration that the parts were not stolen as required by Illinois law, court documents allege.

Prosecutors obtained a search warrant for the property, then found the other catalytic converters.

A Summit Processors employee accused of facilitating the sting purchase, John T. Freely, was also charged Sept. 26 with two misdemeanor violations of Illinois' Recyclable Metal Purchase Registration Law.

A man who answered the phone at Summit Processors Wednesday said no one with the business would comment on the allegations until the court cases have been resolved.

The case comes as catalytic converter thefts have skyrocketed both locally and nationwide because of the part's scrap metal value. In St. Louis, the crime increased 800% from 2019 to 2020, St. Louis police told the Post-Dispatch last year.

Police Maj. Ryan Cousins told the Post-Dispatch in 2021 that Illinois scrap yards not following documentation requirements when buying catalytic converters was a concern for the department.

"We will continue to crack down on the demand for such parts by working to ensure the sales of often-stolen vehicle parts like catalytic converters are conducted in accordance with Illinois statutes," Madison County State’s Attorney Thomas Haine said in an announcement of the cases Wednesday.

Freely’s first court appearance is scheduled for Oct. 26. A hearing for the forfeiture case has not been set.