Catholic order names alleged child sexual abusers who worked at St. Louis area high schools

ST. LOUIS — A St. Louis-based Catholic order that staffs Catholic high schools across the country on Wednesday named former members who church officials say sexually abused children. The alleged abusers include 18 men who worked at several area schools.
The disclosure by the Marianist Province of the United States follows a review of more than 2,500 personnel files, including allegations dating as far back as 1950, Provincial Fr. Oscar Vasquez said.
The order also named a deceased Marianist, Harold J. Lootens, who it said worked at St. Louis schools and was credibly accused of charges relating to child pornography.
“Today, in a spirit of sorrow and accountability, and with a sincere desire for reconciliation and healing, we are confronting the darkness of these sins,” Vasquez said in a lengthy written statement published with the names of accused clergy on the order’s website.
“To those who have survived sexual abuse at the hands of a member of the Society of Mary, we profoundly regret and apologize for the serious harm you have suffered. We apologize for the betrayal and pain you and your family have endured. Words will never heal your wounds, but we pray that our actions today will help bring you some solace.”
The men who worked at St. Louis schools include former teachers, counselors and coaches at a number of Catholic schools in the St. Louis area, including St. Louis University, Chaminade College Preparatory Academy in Creve Coeur, St. John Vianney High School in Kirkwood, Assumption High School in East St. Louis, Cathedral High School in Belleville, and St. Mary’s High School in St. Louis. Many of the men worked at multiple schools.
The earliest any of them joined the Marianist order was 1923; the latest, 1980. Four of the men were removed from public ministry between 2002 and 2008; seven others withdrew from the order in earlier decades. Four of the men were also ordained priests. Twelve of the men are dead.
Any living Marianist named Wednesday has been removed from ministry, Vasquez said.
But details about the abuse allegations, including when they occurred and how many students were among victims, were unclear Wednesday.
The Marianist Province did not disclose when church officials learned of the allegations, when the men worked at each of the schools or how many of the allegations were being disclosed publicly for the first time.
At least three of the men — John Woulfe, Louis J. Meinhardt and William Mueller — have been sued in recent years by plaintiffs alleging they were abused while they were students at Chaminade. In each of the lawsuits, plaintiffs said a 2012 letter from the Rev. Martin Solma, a Marianist leader, that named Woulfe triggered memories for the alleged victims. One case alleging abuse by Woulfe is now before the Missouri Supreme Court.
The Marianists declined to comment further Wednesday when asked for more details.
“The Marianists are publishing this list in a spirit of sorrow and accountability, and with a sincere desire for reconciliation and healing,” communications director Bernadette Groner said in an email. “We don’t have any additional comment beyond this and what’s posted on the site.”
The men named by the Marianist Province and the schools they worked at are:
• August E. Ludwig (Chaminade, St. John Vianney, St. Joseph Hill Infirmary in Eureka, Mo.)
• Michael J. Aten (Chaminade summer camp)
• Mark A. Baier (Chaminade summer camp, Chaminade)
• Eugene T. Fitzsimmons (McBridge High School in St. Louis, Assumption, Rockwood School District in Eureka, St. Mary’s)
• William R. Kennealy (Chaminade, DeAndreis High School in St. Louis, St. Mary’s)
• Patrick J. McNulty (Cathedral)
• Louis J. Meinhardt (Assumption, Chaminade, McBride)
• Charles H. Miller (American Seminary in St. Louis, Coyle High School in Kirkwood, St. Louis University)
• William C. Mueller (Chaminade summer camp, Chaminade, St. John Vianney, St. Mary’s)
• Anthony J. Pistone (Cathedral, Chaminade, McBride, St. Mary’s)
• Thomas P. Purcell (American Seminary in St. Louis, Assumption, Chaminade, Our Lady of the Pillar Parish in St. Louis, St. Mary’s)
• Marvin F. Sanneman (St. John Vianney, St. Mary’s)
• John N. Schlund (Chaminade)
• Ronald M. Tissier (Chaminade summer camp, McBride)
• Daniel A. Triulzii (Chaminade, St. John Vianney)
• Vincent A. Water (Chaminade, McBride High School, St. John Vianney)
• Robert D. Wood (St. Mary’s High School)
• John Woulfe (Chaminade College Prep, St. John Vianney)
The Marianists on Wednesday also named as abusers former Marianists in who worked in other cities including Cincinnati and New York City
Two Archdiocesan priests named
The names, published on the Marianist website, are the latest in a series of disclosures by Catholic Church officials clergy sexual abuse over the last year. The disclosures followed a Pennyslvania grand jury report in 2018 that documented allegations against hundreds of clergy there.
Also on Wednesday, the Archdiocese of St. Louis added two names to its list of named abusers last year: Robert Marquitz and John Condit. Their additions bring the total number of former clergy in the Archdiocese credibly accused of abuse to 64. Three other priests were named for possessing child pornography.
A lay board comprised of former law enforcement officials recommended allegations against the two men credible last last week, after which Archbishop Robert Carlson had their names added to the list, Archdiocesan spokesman Peter Frangie said. He did not know when exactly church officials learned of the allegations.
Condit, who died in 1994, was ordained in 1945 in St. Louis but did not work at any parish in the St. Louis region, Frangie said. He was assigned to parishes in the Jefferson City area, which at the time were part of the Archdiocese of St. Louis but are now part of a separate diocese.
Marquitz, who ordained in 1964, has been laicized and removed from ministry. Church officials will send a letter to a St. Louis-area parish in which he served, Frangie said. Frangie declined to provide more details.
The Archdiocese of St. Louis has refused to provide details about the allegations against the men it has named other than the years the men were ordained, the years they died or were removed from ministry, and whether accusations against them were made after their deaths.
The Archdiocese’s refusal to provide more details drew sharp criticism from survivors of clergy abuse, their advocates and Catholics in the St. Louis area. A Post-Dispatch investigation found that allegations against 26 of the men named by the Archdiocese last year were being made public for the first time.
