ST. LOUIS — A Centene executive was tapped Tuesday to join St. Louis Circuit Attorney Gabe Gore's office to lead its community engagement efforts.

Keith Williamson is Centene's chief charitable giving officer and is president of the Centene Foundation. He is set to join Gore's office to lead community engagement efforts pro bono while helping identify his permanent replacement, according to a news release.

“Keith’s ability to listen and build trust are second to none," said Gore in a statement. When I asked if he would do this, he didn’t hesitate for a moment. That speaks volumes to what people like Keith are willing to do to help their community."

In addition to his work at Centene, Williamson is chair of United Way's board of directors and also serves on the board for the Urban League of Metro St. Louis and The Opportunity Trust.

“There are times in your life when you put community above all else. This is one of those times, and it's a real credit to Gabe that so many experienced people are stepping up to help," Williamson said in a statement. "There are many relationships and bridges that must be rebuilt in St. Louis: clergy, community members, crime victims, safety advocates and the police. I am more than ready to get to work.”