WARRENSBURG, Mo. — A student at the University of Central Missouri is facing manslaughter charges in the shooting death of a student from St. Charles.
Johnson County Prosecuting Attorney Robert Russell announced second-degree involuntary manslaughter charges Thursday against 24-year-old Jeremy Manley.
Stephon Abron, 20, died Nov. 4 after what the university called an accidental gun discharge at an on-campus apartment in Warrensburg.
Abron was studying aviation. His funeral is Saturday in St. Charles.
Russell says in a statement that the accident “could have been avoided if the rules of firearm safety were followed.”
Manley does not yet have a listed attorney.