WENTZVILLE — A police officer from Centralia, Mo., was arrested here Monday after arranging to meet a woman and have sex with her 14-year-old daughter in what was actually an FBI sting, federal prosecutors said Tuesday.
Clint Baer, 41, corresponded with an undercover FBI employee for months after running across her profile in the incest area of a fetish website in March, an affidavit filed in court Tuesday by FBI Special Agent Gregory S. Marx says.
During those online chats, text messages and phone calls, Baer, who used the name "general XXX," told the FBI employee what he wanted to do to her and her daughter, Marx wrote. He also spoke about a different 14-year-old girl who he thought might want to have sex with him and forwarded a picture of a female's partially exposed buttocks that Baer said was a selfie sent to him by a 15-year-old, Marx wrote. He also sent the FBI employee pictures of his genitals.
After Baer canceled a series of planned meetings, the two arranged to meet at the Hot Shots bar at 49 Wentzville Bluffs Drive, Marx wrote. After they spent about an hour in the bar, Baer was arrested as they walked to the nearby Hampton Inn, where the teen was supposed to be waiting, Marx wrote.
Baer admitted corresponding with the woman and giving her $50 for the hotel room but said he was not sure that he was going to go through with having sex with the teen, Marx wrote.
Baer was charged by complaint Tuesday in U.S. District Court in St. Louis with using interstate commerce for the purpose of engaging in illicit sexual conduct with a minor.
Centralia police Chief Robert Bias said Tuesday that although the details are a personnel matter, Baer is now a former employee. Bias said there had been no hint of any issues with Baer. Bias said Baer was in the U.S. Marines and worked for another agency before being hired by Centralia in mid-2017, before Bias became chief.
Centralia, in Boone County, is about 135 miles northwest of St. Louis.