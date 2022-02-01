 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Centralia man gets 5 years for running drug house

EAST ST. LOUIS — A man from Centralia, Illinois, who owned a house where first responders were called to 10 drug overdoses during a 10-month period was sentenced in federal court here Monday to five years in prison and fined $5,000.

John G. Fodero II, 53, pleaded guilty in October to one felony count of maintaining a drug-involved premises within 1,000 feet of a school.

Fodero admitted inviting people who used and sold fentanyl and methamphetamines into his home in the 600 block of East Seventh Street, which is about 400 feet from a Centralia junior high school.

He also admitted that a series of overdoses had occurred beginning on June 21, 2020.

Many of the victims were revived with Narcan, court records show. One person overdosed three times, another twice. Drugs were also found in the house, Fodero's plea agreement says.

