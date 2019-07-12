A chain-reaction crash involving several motorcyclists on Interstate 70 has killed at least one rider, authorities say.
Lanes of westbound I-70 near Riverview Boulevard in north St. Louis were closed for hours as police investigated the crash.
The name of the person who died has not been released.
Authorities say an SUV hit the back of a motorcycle that was part of a group of motorcycles heading west about 1:30 a.m. Friday. KTVI reports that a witness saw the motorcyclist fall off the motorcycle and get hit by another vehicle.