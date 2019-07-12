Updated at 5:30 p.m. with more information from police.
ST. LOUIS — A chain-reaction crash involving several motorcyclists on Interstate 70 killed two riders early Friday morning, authorities say.
Both of the riders who were killed were male, but police had still not released their identities as of Friday afternoon.
Lanes of westbound I-70 near Riverview Boulevard in north St. Louis were closed for hours as police investigated the crash.
Authorities say five motorcycles were traveling westbound at about 12:30 a.m. when one of the motorcycles collided with a Dodge Nitro, sparking a chain reaction that caused all of the motorcycles to crash.
One of the riders, after he was thrown from his motorcycle, was hit by a passing Chevrolet Tahoe and was pronounced dead at the scene. A second rider was transported to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
The three other motorcyclists were taken to hospitals, where they were listed in stable condition.