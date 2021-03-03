Chair of St. Louis County police board steps down

Updated at 6:40 p.m. Wednesday with more information.
ST. LOUIS — The chair of the five-member civilian police board that oversees the St. Louis County Police Department announced Wednesday he is stepping down from the role.
William Ray Price Jr., chair of the St. Louis County Board of Police Commissioners, cited personal reasons in the resignation he submitted Wednesday to St. Louis County Executive Sam Page.
"I have the highest respect and admiration for the staff of the St. Louis County Police Department," Price told the Post-Dispatch Wednesday. "While there are improvements to be made, the people of St. Louis County should be proud of them."
Price said he was not asked to resign, but decided on his own it was time for his 1 ½-year tenure on the board to end.
During Price's tenure, the five-member police board appointed Chief Mary Barton as the department's first female police chief and agreed to an in-depth review of the department by consultants working with Teneo, a New York- and London-based CEO advisory group, funded by Centene Corp. and other St. Louis corporations.
The board also allowed the Center for Policing Equity to review the department on its diversity and inclusion efforts.
"While there is much left to do, the recent Teneo study and the Center for Policing Equity study, along with the previous studies, have laid out a roadmap for making the department even better," Price wrote in his resignation letter Wednesday.
Price served two terms as chief justice of the Missouri Supreme Court and was previously a member of the Kansas City Board of Police Commissioners.
"I appreciate Judge Price's service and commitment to public safety," Page said in a statement Wednesday.
Page nominated Price in late Nov. 2019 to replace Commissioner Laurie Westfall and the board’s former chairman, Roland Corvington, after a St. Louis County jury found that the police department passed over a gay police sergeant 23 times for promotions during Chief Jon Belmar’s administration.
Price is the second member of the police board to step down in the past six months. In October, Ferguson surgeon and activist LJ Punch resigned from the board citing opposition to the lack of transparency in the corporate-led review of the department by Teneo.