CLAYTON — Roland Corvington, chairman of the St. Louis County Board of Police Commissioners, resigned on Monday as the fallout began from a nearly $20 million verdict against the county police department in a discrimination case. And another member of the five-member commission said she was told by County Executive Sam Page that he was replacing her.
Corvington's resignation was revealed Monday in a letter from Page to county employees. Corvington could not be reached for comment.
Laurie Westfall, the widow of former County Executive George R. "Buzz" Westfall, said in an interview that Page told her she was being replaced, but said she did not know whom he planned to appoint in her place. She was appointed to the board in early 2014 by Westfall's successor, Charlie Dooley.
In an interview on Monday, Westfall said, "I think we have a really good board. This board really had nothing to do with the trial and this board didn't even know that all was going on. I wish we had, but we didn't know about it."
She said she did not think there was discrimination in the police department, despite a jury's finding that Sgt. Keith Wildhaber was repeatedly passed up for promotion because he is gay.
Westfall said she wished she had known about Wildhaber's claims "because it could have been defused. That's our job. … I wish I had known that Sgt. Wildhaber was being passed over for promotions for whatever reason and that he would have come to us rather than go to court. I'm not aware he ever came to us and wanted to speak with us about it."
She defended Chief Jon Belmar, saying the board was "not aware the chief had not been promoting him, or why, or if that is in fact true." Westfall said just because the jury reached a conclusion "doesn't mean they are guilty."
"I have great respect for the chief," she said. "He led us through the difficult Ferguson process in a really superb way."
The St. Louis County Board of Police Commissioners has scheduled an emergency meeting for Tuesday, but it was not immediately clear what the board planned to discuss or do.
A tentative agenda indicated the board planned to meet by conference call at 9 a.m. from County Police headquarters in Clayton. The time was later changed to 4 p.m., and it was changed again to a meeting in person rather than a conference call.
The agenda indicated the board might vote to exclude the public to discuss legal actions; preparation for negotiations with employee groups; hiring, firing or discipline and personnel matters.
Under the law, any vote to exclude the public from a meeting would have be made during an open public session.
Page said on Sunday that he was planning to make appointments to the five-member board. Four of the five members are serving on expired terms; the term of the fifth, Mark Gaertner, expires on Friday.
In a letter to county employees, Page wrote that the county has "not always done a good job" of addressing the unique challenges in the workplace for women, people of color and LGBT people.
"Last week, in a court case, the honesty of police officers and inclusion within the Police Department were called into question," he wrote. "We have heard those criticisms, but we won't dwell on them. We must instead build a culture where all employees know they are valued and respected."
County officials have not announced whether they will appeal the jury's decision.
"We are in the process of exploring our legal options," County Counselor Beth Orwick said Monday in an email.
This is a breaking news story. It will be updated.