CLAYTON — The St. Louis County executive’s two picks for the police board said Monday they had not yet decided whether they would seek to remove Police Chief Jon Belmar in the wake of a nearly $20 million verdict against the police department in a discrimination case.
The comments from William Ray Price Jr. and Michelle Schwerin came during a confirmation hearing with the County Council.
“My goal is to gather facts and determine a strategy to identify the positive aspects of the department and build on them and identify areas that need to be improved,” said Schwerin, a lawyer and CPA who specializes in civil tax examinations, appeals, litigation and criminal tax investigations for the Capes Sokol law firm.
Price said: “It would be premature to make that kind of a decision at this time. I have not made up my mind. A number of council members have expressed their opinions and I respect those, but it’s our independent job to review his performance.”
Price, a partner at Armstrong Teasdale, served two terms as chief justice of the Missouri Supreme Court and also served as a member of the police board in Kansas City that oversaw the selection of a new police chief after its chief retired.
Schwerin and Price were nominated by County Executive Sam Page to replace Commissioner Laurie Westfall and the board’s former chairman, Roland Corvington, after a St. Louis County jury found that the police department passed over a gay police sergeant 23 times for promotions during Belmar’s administration.
Page told Westfall that she would be replaced, and Corvington resigned. The remaining three members are serving on expired terms and could also be replaced soon.
The council may also discuss the appointments at its regular meeting Tuesday, but it cannot vote on them until background and financial checks are completed. If the appointees are confirmed, they could take office in 20 days, although a majority of circuit judges could veto them, according to the county charter.
Belmar's career may hang in the balance. Councilwoman Lisa Clancy, D-5th District, has called for him to resign, although Page has said he wants Belmar to lead the department through a period of change to come. Specifics of those changes have not been announced.
On Monday, each of the candidates promised to be independent-minded representatives of county residents who would balance the community’s concerns with the need to support officers doing important and dangerous work.
“Our police officers are put into harm’s way and they have to be very careful how they respond” and need support and training “to be as good as they want to be,” Price said.
Also on Monday, Belmar made an hour-long budget presentation to the council focusing largely on technology needs, but he did not discuss the judgment handed down Oct. 25, which has roiled county government.
Speaking quietly to council members in the council’s conference room, Belmar said he would implement department-wide training in implicit bias next year, a continuation from previous years’ programs. But he did not discuss any proposals tied to the jury’s findings in Sgt. Keith Wildhaber’s lawsuit.
Asked by Clancy if there would be changes to training, Belmar replied: “I’m not sure how many different ways there are to approach topics such as that.” He said Hazel Erby, the county’s director of diversity, equity and inclusion, had matched the police department with other training. “We’re going to look at that training and see if that’s going to be a good fit.”
Belmar walked away from reporters who tried to approach him after the meeting, indicating that he had scheduled a series of one-on-one interviews with journalists Tuesday.
The council’s presiding officer, Ernie Trakas, R-6th District, said later that he would have liked to hear Belmar “address the concerns regarding inclusion, diversity and equitable treatment, both within and without” the department.