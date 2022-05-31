Changing of the guard in O'Fallon, Missouri, as police chief retires

O'FALLON, Mo. — The city's police chief retired on Tuesday and his successor took over.

Chief John Neske retired after nearly 30 years with the department, and Maj. Frank Mininni, who has served as the department's assistant chief, took over at the end of the day, according to a department announcement.

Neske was promoted from major to chief last year after the city's previous chief, Philip Dupuis, resigned, citing concerns about Missouri's Second Amendment Preservation Act.

Previously, Neske worked for the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department as well as the Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis. Mininni joined O'Fallon's department as a captain last year after previously serving as Normandy's police chief.

Both Neske and Mininni are graduates of the FBI National Academy in Quantico, Virginia.

