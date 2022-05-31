 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Changing of the guard in O'Fallon, Missouri, as police chief retires

O'Fallon, Missouri police chief retires

O'Fallon, Missouri police announced the retirement of Chief John Neske (left) on May 31, and confirmed Assistant Chief of Police and Major Frank Mininni would be his successor.

 Courtesy of O'Fallon, Missouri police

O'FALLON, Mo. — The city's police chief retired on Tuesday and his successor took over.

Chief John Neske retired after nearly 30 years with the department, and Maj. Frank Mininni, who has served as the department's assistant chief, took over at the end of the day, according to a department announcement. 

Neske was promoted from major to chief last year after the city's previous chief, Philip Dupuis, resigned, citing concerns about Missouri's Second Amendment Preservation Act.

Previously, Neske worked for the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department as well as the Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis. Mininni joined O'Fallon's department as a captain last year after previously serving as Normandy's police chief. 

Both Neske and Mininni are graduates of the FBI National Academy in Quantico, Virginia. 

