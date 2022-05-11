Charge dropped against ex-Mehlville High student accused of school shooting threat

ST. LOUIS COUNTY — Prosecutors on Wednesday dropped a terrorist threat case against one of two former Mehlville High School students who were accused in 2019 of threatening a school shooting.

A spokesman for the St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney's Office cited insufficient evidence to proceed with a misdemeanor charge against Clara Hulsey, 21, of the 1900 block of Gloria Road. Hulsey's trial was set for this week. Charges said Hulsey and her boyfriend, Simon Scheipeter, posted a message to social media in 2019 saying "all u mfs gon drop dead when this colt 45 blast u by the lockers."

Hulsey's lawyer, Stephanie Howlett–Fortus, said that Hulsey had been covering for Scheipeter when she told police she was involved; she also said police did not provide prosecutors with their recorded interviews about the threat. Scheipeter, 20, pleaded guilty in June and received two years of probation.

In August, Scheipeter, of the first block of Cliff Drive in south St. Louis County, also pleaded guilty to unlawful use of a weapon for firing a handgun in the air over a St. Dominic High School athletic field shortly after a sporting event there. In that case, he received five years of probation.

Scheipeter served 30 days in jail this spring for a November arrest on suspicion of possessing a gun in violation of his St. Louis County probation, according to court records. He still has a pending probation revocation case in St. Charles County because of the same arrest.

Scheipeter's lawyer, Greg Smith, declined to comment, citing the pending case in St. Charles County.

