ST. CHARLES — Charges filed by the St. Charles County Prosecuting Attorney say a security guard at a retirement community was shot after he went to check a light that had been turned off in a cafeteria.

The shooting took place Friday night at the Windsor Estates of St. Charles. An 81-year-old man who was staying in an independent living apartment there, Constantino Spatafora, has been charged with shooting a 22-year-old security guard.

The charges say that on Friday night, the security guard noticed that someone had turned off a light in the cafeteria that he had turned on a few minutes earlier. He went to see if someone was there, and encountered Spatafora.

The charges say Spatafora shot the guard in the stomach. The victim called his mother, who also worked as a security guard at Windsor Estates. He was taken to the hospital for surgery.

Spatafora returned to his apartment. Police found him there with six .38 cartridges in his pocket. Police searched Spatafora's apartment and found a revolver with five more cartridges.