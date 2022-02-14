Charges dismissed against man in 2021 Moline Acres killing

CLAYTON — St. Louis County prosecutors have dismissed murder and other charges against a St. Louis man who was set for trial this week in a Moline Acres homicide last year.

Prosecutors dropped charges of first-degree murder, first-degree assault and armed criminal action last week against Jy-Don Harnett, 22, in the Feb. 2, 2021, killing of Jamell Killiebrew.

Harnett's trial was scheduled this week before Circuit Judge Brian May.

Killiebrew, 30, was fatally shot during an argument in his home in the 9800 block of Omega Drive, authorities said. Police said Harnett had admitted killing him and told police where he'd hid the gun.

Harnett's lawyer, Ed Worman, said he's glad the charges were dismissed, saying, "It's a very obvious case of self defense."

Worman said his client maintained it was self-defense since being charged and that Killiebrew fired first. Worman also said a ballistics expert he hired found bullet damage in a wall behind where Harnett was standing at the time of the shooting. He said Harnett had been jailed for more than a year.

"I just wish this would have been dismissed months ago," he said.

Chris King, a spokesman for St. Louis County Prosecutor Wesley Bell, said the case was dismissed "because evidence has changed since the case was issued that weakened the state's evidence beyond the point where it would be ethical to proceed."

He said ballistic evidence not available when charges were filed showed a shell casing at the scene matched Killiebrew's gun and thus supported a self-defense argument. Also, he said, witnesses who initially reported seeing Harnett shoot Killiebrew testified in depositions that they had speculated about the shooting based on shots they had heard.

"This testimony is all either without evidentiary value or favorable to the defense," King said.

Shake off your afternoon slump with the oft-shared and offbeat news of the day, hand-brewed by our online news editors. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.