Charges dismissed against St. Louis man in hit-and-run crash that killed 68-year-old woman

ST. LOUIS — All charges against a St. Louis man police say fled a deadly crash after running a stop sign in 2018 have been dropped.

St. Louis prosecutors Thursday dismissed charges of leaving the scene of a fatal crash, involuntary manslaughter, two counts of second-degree assault and two counts of armed criminal action against Darren J. Alexander Jr. A state's memorandum dismissing the charges said the "state elects not to proceed" but provided no explanation.