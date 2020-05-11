Charges dismissed against St. Louis man in hit-and-run crash that killed 68-year-old woman

ST. LOUIS — All charges against a St. Louis man police say fled a deadly crash after running a stop sign in 2018 have been dropped.
St. Louis prosecutors Thursday dismissed charges of leaving the scene of a fatal crash, involuntary manslaughter, two counts of second-degree assault and two counts of armed criminal action against Darren J. Alexander Jr. A state's memorandum dismissing the charges said the "state elects not to proceed" but provided no explanation.
Alexander, 28, was charged in 2018 in the June 8, 2018, crash that killed Catherine Ahrens, 68, of the 4700 block of Michigan Avenue, a passenger in a Taurus that police say Alexander struck. Ahrens died at the scene.
Police said Alexander was driving a 2001 BMW east on Meramec, blew through a stop sign at Meramec Street and South Compton Avenue and crashed into the car in which Ahrens was riding.
The driver of the Taurus, Ronald Jackson, then 58, suffered broken ribs and a punctured liver but survived.
A spokeswoman for St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kimberly M. Gardner said Monday she would check on the case. Head St. Louis public defender Matthew Mahaffey, whose office represented Alexander, declined comment.
