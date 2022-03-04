Charges dismissed in 2020 Dutchtown homicide over witness problems

ST. LOUIS — Prosecutors on Friday dismissed a murder case against a St. Louis man in a 2020 homicide in the city's Dutchtown neighborhood because four witnesses were unavailable for trial next week.

The Circuit Attorney's Office dropped charges of first-degree murder and armed criminal action against Earnest Lee Moore Jr. in the Aug. 30, 2020, fatal shooting of Michael Chapman.

Chapman, 40, was fatally shot inside an apartment building in the 3500 block of Bingham Avenue, where Moore lived. The charges said witnesses reported Moore confronted Chapman in the doorway of a neighboring apartment and shot him once with a rifle.

Police obtained a search warrant for Moore's apartment and seized a rifle they said matched the one witnesses described Moore having, according to the charges.

Moore's case had been set for trial next week.

Authorities said two of four state's witnesses could not be found and two more refused to cooperate with the prosecution.

Moore's lawyer Jordan Cohen filed a motion Wednesday seeking to exclude witness testimony, saying of the witnesses twice failed to appear for depositions and two others could not be found.

Cohen's filing said two of them were evicted from the apartment on Bingham Avenue since the shooting.

A spokeswoman for the Circuit Attorney's Office did not immediately have a comment Friday.

Shake off your afternoon slump with the oft-shared and offbeat news of the day, hand-brewed by our online news editors. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.