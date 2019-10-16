ST. LOUIS — Prosecutors have dismissed charges against a St. Louis man in a 2017 deadly shooting a year ago at a city gas station.
Shannon Taylor was set for trial this week on charges of second-degree murder, first-degree assault and two counts of armed criminal action.
Taylor, 22, was accused of fatally shooting Gerald Alfred, 28, about 11 p.m. Oct. 18, 2017, at a Shell gas station at 3934 South Grand Boulevard.
The gas station is on the western edge of Dutchtown.
It was not immediately clear why the case was dismissed; a spokeswoman for Circuit Attorney Kimberly M. Gardner could not be reached.
Taylor's lawyer declined comment.
Police said in 2017 that Alfred was shot as a large group of people gathered on the parking lot of the Shell station. Charges said that after an argument, a man identified as Emmanuel Wesseh shoved Taylor with his hand, prompting Taylor to shoot Wesseh and Alfred. Wesseh was wounded.
Taylor told police he fired toward Wesseh and Alfred only after Wesseh fired a gun at Taylor, but surveillance video showed that Wesseh and Alfred's hands were empty, according to court documents.
Alfred lived in the 7800 block of Rio Tinto Place in south St. Louis.