Charges dismissed on day of trial in 2019 St. John homicide

CLAYTON — A St. Louis County judge Monday dismissed a murder case against a Pagedale man on the day the man would have begun trial.

St. Louis County Judge Brian May dismissed charges of first-degree murder, unlawful use of a weapon and armed criminal action against Alpheus C. Bass II, 32. He had been charged with killing Aashya Quarles, 27, on Nov. 23, 2019, in St. John.

A spokesman for St. Louis County Prosecutor Wesley Bell said prosecutors could not proceed because of uncooperative witnesses and that the judge denied the state's request to delay the trial.

Bass' lawyer Scott Rosenblum said the case had "proof problems" and that the evidence showed "Mr. Bass didn't do what he was charged with." Bass had been jailed since his arrest, Rosenblum said.

Quarles, of St. John, was shot as she drove on St. Charles Rock Road toward Interstate 170, authorities said. Her car veered off the road and crashed near North and South Road, on the edge of St. John. She died at the scene of at least one gunshot wound.

Shake off your afternoon slump with the oft-shared and offbeat news of the day, hand-brewed by our online news editors. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.