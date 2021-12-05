 Skip to main content
Charges dropped against 3 in 2017 St. Louis murder case
ST. LOUIS — St. Louis prosecutors have dropped charges against three men accused of a fatal 2017 drive-by shooting who were supposed to go to trial Monday. 

In a Dec. 3 memo, prosecutors said they were dropping charges against DuJuan Jason Williams "because essential witnesses refused to cooperate."

Raphael Morris, Williams' lawyer, said he was told one witness died and the other refused to cooperate. 

Charles were also dropped against Williams' co-defendants, Angelo Devon Jackson, of the 1000 block of Adworth Drive in south St. Louis County, and Arthur Ford, of the 800 block of Carr Street in St. Louis.

Prosecutors and charging documents blamed the three for the the July 4, 2017, drive-by shooting that killed Bobby Slack, 24, and injured another passenger riding in Slack's gold Cadillac. A blue Audi station wagon had pulled up next to Slack's car in the 1600 block of Cole Street, where he lived, when someone opened fire. The Audi was found abandoned and burned in the 2100 block of East Linton Avenue a few days later.

Joel Currier of the Post-Dispatch contributed to this report.

