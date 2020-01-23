Charges dropped against former Ferguson police officer

FERGUSON — Charges were dismissed this week against a former Ferguson police officer who was arrested in 2018 on suspicion of stalking, unlawful use of a weapon and assault.

Judge Joseph L. Walsh III dismissed the case because Kline's ex-girlfriend and a witness would not cooperate and failed to appear for court hearings and depositions, according to the office of St. Louis County Prosecutor Wesley Bell.

Jesse Kline, 32, was fired from the Ferguson police force in August 2018 after he was arrested in Maplewood while off duty. He was initially accused of following and threatening the woman and another man, including poking the man in the chest with the barrel of a Glock 21 handgun, police said at the time.

Kline was hired by Ferguson police in November 2015 and was a member of the Patrol K-9 Division before his arrest.

A lawyer for Kline could not be immediately reached for comment Thursday.

Joel Currier of the Post-Dispatch contributed to this report.