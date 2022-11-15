Charges dropped against former Lindbergh High School teacher

ST. LOUIS COUNTY — All charges were dropped last week against a former teacher and assistant water polo coach at Lindbergh High School who had been accused of sex crimes by a student.

Grant Gaumer, 38, had charges of statutory sodomy and sexual contact with a student dismissed by prosecutors Nov. 10.

"Further investigation turned up evidence that did not support the allegations, so we dismissed the charges," a statement from the St. Louis County prosecutor's office reads.

Gaumer's attorney, Craig Smith, said Monday that video evidence showed Gaumer was coaching water polo at the times when the crime was alleged to have happened.

Smith argues the student who made the allegations also provided police with contradictory descriptions of Gaumer, including initially giving his name as "Alex."

Gaumer in an interview with the Post-Dispatch Monday said that the allegations will likely prevent him from ever getting a teaching or coaching position again.

"I am an innocent man and my name has 100% been tarnished by this," Gaumer said. "I hope this never happens to anyone else."

Gaumer said he never had any interactions with the student before the allegations, but he feels he was targeted as the teacher liaison with the school's Gay Straight Alliance group.