Charges dropped against woman arrested in 2018 death in Shrewsbury

ST. LOUIS COUNTY — A charge of abandoning a corpse has been dropped against a Webster Groves woman who had been arrested in connection with the death of a man whose body was left behind a Walmart in Shrewsbury.

Abigail Miller had been charged in the 2018 death of Justin Hughes, 33, but a spokesman for St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney Wesley Bell said Tuesday that the case had been dismissed. Miller had been accused of not notifying authorities of Hughes' death.

Chris King, Bell's spokesman, said the office determined that not all five elements required to convict someone of abandoning a corpse could be proven.

Robin Holland, 31, was convicted in August of manslaughter, armed criminal action, tampering with evidence and abandonment of a corpse in the stabbing death of Hughes. The Iowa man was sentenced to 15 years in prison.

Police said Holland met up with Hughes and Abigail Miller behind the Walmart on Watson Road to drink and do drugs on July 15, 2018. Holland and Hughes got into a confrontation that turned physical. After blows were thrown, Holland stabbed Hughes several times, killing him. Holland and Miller then left Hughes' body concealed behind the Walmart, police said. A trail of Holland's blood led police to Hughes' corpse the following day.