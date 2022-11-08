Charges dropped in Jennings killing commemorated by billboards after witness fails to show

JENNINGS — St. Louis County prosecutors dropped all charges Monday against a man accused in a 2018 Jennings killing after a key witness went missing before trial.

Dexter Jordan, 30, had been charged with first-degree murder, armed criminal action and robbery in the fatal shooting of Ja'Zhon Scruggs, 21, of Jennings. The case was set to go to trial this week, but all charges were dropped Monday when a witness failed to appear, said Chris King, a spokesman for St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney Wesley Bell.

Jordan's defense attorney Patrick Conroy said Tuesday the evidence in the case never supported first-degree murder.

"It took a long time, but justice was served," Conroy said. "I believe prosecutors played the cards they were dealt, but the evidence was thin."

Scruggs, who went by Jo Jo, was found dead on the afternoon of Dec. 17, 2018, in the 8800 block of Clifton Avenue, a residential street near Jennings High School.

He was shot in front of several people while attempting to buy a gun from Jordan, according to those familiar with the case.

Prosecutors before the trial successfully applied for a body attachment order, which allows law enforcement to arrest the missing witness to bring them to court, but the person still was not found in time for the trial.

Ja'Zhon Scruggs' mother, Atiya Scruggs, said she's been fighting for the memory of her son since he was killed, even taking out three billboards displaying his photo around Jennings after the death, including one off Interstate 70 near Goodfellow Boulevard.

One read: "We miss you Jo Jo. Forever 21."

Another said: "Jo Jo will always be around. Say his name Jo Jo."

"I was pleading and praying for my son to get some type of justice," Atiya Scruggs said after charges were dropped Monday. "My son was not an outside thug kid. He was buying a gun for a friend, but he didn't deserve this."

The family also placed a plaque where Ja'Zhon was killed and adopted a St. Louis County highway in his name, Atiya Scruggs said.

The mother described her son as a loving, laid-back young man who was working jobs at Fed Ex and for an in-home health care company before he was killed.

She added a message for those who witnessed the killing.

"I hope they remember my son has so many people who love him," she said. "This has been a nightmare for the last four years."

Jordan was released from custody Monday. He had been incarcerated since he was first charged in January 2019.