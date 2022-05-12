Charges dropped in University City double murder case

CLAYTON — St. Louis County prosecutors on Thursday dropped murder charges against two St. Louis men in a deadly 2020 home invasion in University City.

Jimmy Johnson Jr. and Ramon Rockett's cases were set for trial May 23 on charges that they broke into a home two years ago this month in the 6800 block of Corbitt Avenue and fatally shot Joshua Laster, 31, of St. John and his girlfriend, Veronda Hollins, 34, of St. Louis.

Laster was shot three times and Hollins once, charges said.

"We lost confidence in the credibility of an essential witness, so no longer have the evidence to prove guilt beyond a reasonable doubt," Chris King, a spokesman for St. Louis County Prosecutor Wesley Bell, said in a text message.

A dismissal memo filed Thursday in the cases said "continued investigation has revealed a lack of credible evidence."

Johnson, 30, and Rockett, 27, had been charged with multiple counts including first-degree murder, first-degree robbery, kidnapping, armed criminal action and unlawful use of a weapon.

Johnson's lawyer, Scott Rosenblum, said he was grateful to Bell's office for taking "a hard review of the evidence."

He said, "This was a case that should not go forward on the evidence, which is the right decision. I 100% believe that these gentlemen were completely innocent."

Rockett's lawyer Robert Taaffe said the decision to dismiss the case should have come sooner because he believes it was a weak case.

