Charges filed after further investigation into man who fatally ran over teen

ST. LOUIS — A St. Louis County man was charged on Wednesday by the St. Louis Circuit Attorney's Office after authorities say he fatally ran over a teen last month and kept driving.
Jacob Adler, 25, is charged with leaving the scene of an accident that resulted in death and tampering with physical evidence in a felony prosecution.
On July 29, Matthew Nikolai, 17, was crossing Chippewa Street, walking toward Ted Drewes, when he was struck by Adler, who was driving a pickup.
Authorities say Nikolai then tumbled into an eastbound lane, where he was hit by a car. The woman driving that car stopped and cooperated with police.
Nikolai later died at a hospital. He was a rising senior at Christian Brothers College High School.
Police released Adler earlier this month after arresting him because the Circuit Attorney's Office said they needed more information.
A judge denied bond for Adler after issuing him a warrant on Wednesday, and police did not immediately confirm if Adler was in custody. Adler's attorney stated on Wednesday he would not comment on the case.