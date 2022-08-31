Charges filed after further investigation into man who fatally ran over teen

On July 29, Matthew Nikolai, 17, was crossing Chippewa Street, walking toward Ted Drewes, when he was struck by Adler, who was driving a pickup.

Authorities say Nikolai then tumbled into an eastbound lane, where he was hit by a car. The woman driving that car stopped and cooperated with police.

Nikolai later died at a hospital. He was a rising senior at Christian Brothers College High School.

Police released Adler earlier this month after arresting him because the Circuit Attorney's Office said they needed more information.

A judge denied bond for Adler after issuing him a warrant on Wednesday, and police did not immediately confirm if Adler was in custody. Adler's attorney stated on Wednesday he would not comment on the case.