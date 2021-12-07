 Skip to main content
Charges filed against 'person of interest' in connection to MetroBus shooting
Charges filed against 'person of interest' in connection to MetroBus shooting

ST. LOUIS COUNTY — Charges have been filed against a man who was taken into custody Monday night in connection with a shooting that critically wounded a MetroBus driver, the Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis announced.

The man is facing one count of unlawful possession of a firearm and one count of resisting arrest by fleeing in St. Louis County, Major Case Squad officials said Tuesday night in a statement. The two charges are not directly related to the MetroBus shooting, but Major Case Squad officials said their investigation is continuing.

The man was identified as Isaiah Houston, 30, of St. Louis, according to a spokesman for the St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney's Office. A judge set bail for Houston at $60,000, authorities said.

According to a probable cause statement from a Calverton Park police officer involved in the investigation, Houston is a convicted felon who was seen with an AR-15-style rifle in his mother's front yard on Monday. Police tried to stop Houston as he attempted to leave the scene in Pine Lawn, and he "slammed into a vehicle" occupied by two detectives, then tried to drive away on a sidewalk, the statement said.

Houston was called a "person of interest" in the MetroBus case when he was taken into custody Monday night at Jennings Station Road near Greyling Drive. Police were seen surrounding a Chrysler PT cruiser that matched the description of a vehicle being sought in relation to two incidents Friday night involving MetroBuses.

Car matching description in shooting stopped in Pine Lawn

Police vehicles and crime scene tape surround a car on Jennings Station Road in Pine Lawn on Monday, Dec. 6, 2021, that matches the description of one sought by the Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis in connection to the shooting of a 33-year-old MetroBus driver on Dec. 3, 2021, in Beverly Hills. Photo by Daniel Shular, dshular@post-dispatch.com

Jonathan Cobb was driving the 3811 bus on Lucas and Hunt Road in the Normandy area around 7:10 p.m. Friday when a person fired through a window from outside the bus, hitting Cobb in the head, said Lt. Tim Burger, an investigator with the Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis.

Roughly 10 minutes earlier, someone shot through the driver’s side window of another MetroBus about 5 miles away near North Hanley and Airport roads in Berkeley. That bus driver was not hit, but a passenger was struck by debris, Burger said.

Cobb, a MetroBus driver for about nine years who is also a DJ, was left in critical condition as a result of the shooting, police said Monday.

Officials with Bi-State Development, which oversees Metro train and bus operations, pledged over the weekend that security would be beefed up across the MetroBus system, including the addition of private security patrols and an enhanced police presence.

Anyone with information about Cobb’s shooting can call the Major Case Squad at 314-522-3811 or, if they wish to remain anonymous, CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-8477. A reward of up to $10,000 has been offered for anyone who comes forward with information that leads to an arrest.

