Charges filed against 'person of interest' in connection to MetroBus shooting

Houston was called a "person of interest" in the MetroBus case when he was taken into custody Monday night at Jennings Station Road near Greyling Drive. Police were seen surrounding a Chrysler PT cruiser that matched the description of a vehicle being sought in relation to two incidents Friday night involving MetroBuses.

Jonathan Cobb was driving the 3811 bus on Lucas and Hunt Road in the Normandy area around 7:10 p.m. Friday when a person fired through a window from outside the bus, hitting Cobb in the head, said Lt. Tim Burger, an investigator with the Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis.

Roughly 10 minutes earlier, someone shot through the driver’s side window of another MetroBus about 5 miles away near North Hanley and Airport roads in Berkeley. That bus driver was not hit, but a passenger was struck by debris, Burger said.

Cobb, a MetroBus driver for about nine years who is also a DJ, was left in critical condition as a result of the shooting, police said Monday.