Charges filed in Berkeley's second homicide in a week

UPDATED at 4:45 p.m. with the identity of the deceased and charges filed.

BERKELEY — A 26-year-old man was charged with murder Monday after Berkeley's second homicide in less than a week.

Clarence Martin III, of the 5700 block of Mimika Avenue in north St. Louis, was charged by the St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney's Office with second-degree murder and armed criminal action.

The two homicides happened less than a block apart, but police said they appear to be unrelated.

The most recent killing happened Sunday night after an argument between Martin and Tyrice Patton, 41, of the 100 block of St. Anthony Lane in Florissant. They knew each other before the killing, police said.

Investigators say Patton was drunk and got in an argument that escalated to a fight. Martin then shot Patton with an assault rifle, investigators say, and fled the scene. Police found ammunition in Martin's home that matched the kind used to kill Patton.

Patton was shot multiple times and pronounced dead at a hospital.

