 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Charges filed in Berkeley's second homicide in a week
0 comments

Charges filed in Berkeley's second homicide in a week

{{featured_button_text}}

UPDATED at 4:45 p.m. with the identity of the deceased and charges filed.

BERKELEY — A 26-year-old man was charged with murder Monday after Berkeley's second homicide in less than a week. 

Clarence Martin III, of the 5700 block of Mimika Avenue in north St. Louis, was charged by the St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney's Office with second-degree murder and armed criminal action. 

The two homicides happened less than a block apart, but police said they appear to be unrelated. 

The most recent killing happened Sunday night after an argument between Martin and Tyrice Patton, 41, of the 100 block of St. Anthony Lane in Florissant. They knew each other before the killing, police said. 

Investigators say Patton was drunk and got in an argument that escalated to a fight. Martin then shot Patton with an assault rifle, investigators say, and fled the scene. Police found ammunition in Martin's home that matched the kind used to kill Patton. 

Patton was shot multiple times and pronounced dead at a hospital. 

Martin and Patton knew each other before the shooting, police say. 

Martin is being held on $500,000 cash-only bail.

St. Louis County police are investigating Patton's killing, as well as last week's death of Courtland Crump, 32. Crump, of the 8600 block of Stella Avenue, was found dead in his Berkeley home at about 6:30 a.m. March 30. 

Police have made no arrests in Crump's death. 

Rachel Rice of the Post-Dispatch contributed. 

2021 St. Louis area homicide map

Use the controls to filter the map. Click a pin on the map for a summary of what happened.

Types of killings
Shooting
Unspecified
Police Shooting
Justified
Child Abuse
Vehicular
Suspicious Death
Stabbing
Arson
Asphyxiation
Beating
0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: St. Louis Justice Center uprising happens again

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Trending

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports