WELLSTON — Charges have been filed in a July 25 incident that involved three men shooting at a passing truck from a park in Wellston, sending playing children running for cover.
Demytryk Jackson, 24, of the 700 block of Aubert Avenue in St. Louis, was arrested and charged Friday with unlawful use of a weapon, armed criminal action and unlawful possession of a firearm, according to a press release by the North County Police Cooperative.
Jackson is being held on a $100,000 cash-only bond.
The incident was caught on surveillance video around 8 p.m. July 25 at Trojan Park at 6154 Etzel Avenue, near North Skinker Parkway. Investigators with the cooperative were able to identify one of the men in the video, the release stated.
Investigators are still trying to identify the other two shooters. Anyone with information can contact the North County Police Cooperative at 314-428-7374 or info@northcountypolice.com.