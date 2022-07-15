Charges: Florissant man gave teen fugitives a ride, guns and money after escape

CLAYTON — A Florissant man gave two 17-year-olds a ride and guns the day after the teens escaped from the St. Louis County Juvenile Detention Center in May, authorities say.

Aaqil Z. Royal, 20, of the 700 block of Redwing Drive, was charged Friday with two counts of hindering a felony prosecution.

Charges say Royal got a call from the two teens who had escaped and agreed to pick them up from their hideout May 30, the day after the teens freed themselves by breaking a window at the detention center.

Royal was recorded on video giving them a ride and guns. He also admitted giving them money.

Authorites have not identified the teens or said why they were originally being held.

Police said on June 7 that the teens were back in custody.

A judge set Royal's bail at $50,000. He did not yet have a lawyer.