Updated at 3 p.m. with more information from the family's lawyer.
CRESTWOOD • A man charged with stabbing his neighbor's dog with a pocket knife on Saturday is now facing a felony animal abuse charge in St. Louis County court, elevated from a misdemeanor. The dog was euthanized due to the severity of the wounds.
John C. Ross III, 59, also faces one count of felony unlawful use of a weapon.
Police responded to the 9700 block of Greenview Drive and spoke with a couple, Robin Steele and William Parker, who said their dogs had run onto Ross' property and Ross had chased the dogs, grabbed their border collie named Teddy and pinned him to the ground, stabbing him seven times, according to court documents. The family took Teddy to an animal hospital, but he had to be put down.
Ross claimed that Teddy attacked him. Police said his statement didn't match up with the evidence.
A first instance of animal abuse is typically charged as a misdemeanor, the family's attorney Dan Kolde said.
"From the refiling, it appears they have decided the multiple stabbings are sufficient to meet the standards for a 'mutilation' enhancement," Kolde said.
The couple is now trying to move out of their house on Greenview Drive.
"They're scared, they don't want to be there anymore," Kolde said.
Prosecutors will ask to revoke bond on Sept. 17, Kolde said. A court date is set for Sept. 30.