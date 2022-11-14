Charges in St. Louis County toddler fentanyl death at least 7th similar area case this year

ST. LOUIS COUNTY — Charges against a St. Louis County woman Monday mark at least the seventh criminal case filed in the St. Louis area this year linked to children overdosing on fentanyl, including four deaths.

Lori E. Garrett, 49, was charged Monday with felony child abuse and first-degree endangering the welfare of a child connected to the Friday death of 21-month-old Liliana Leake.

The child ingested fentanyl at Garrett's apartment in the 200 block of Northport Hills Drive in unincorporated St. Louis County, just outside of Florissant, charges allege.

Charging documents say Garrett told police she saw the toddler put the drug in her mouth, but did not seek medical care when she saw Leake in distress. Police arrived at the apartment about 2:30 p.m. Friday and took the child to a hospital where she was pronounced dead less than five hours later.

A drug test at the hospital was positive for fentanyl, charging documents say.

Garrett's bail was set at $250,000, cash only. She has several previous drug convictions, according to court records.

Other criminal cases related to child fentanyl overdoses covered by the Post-Dispatch this year include:

Kaylia Adams, 29, was charged in October with felony child abuse in the 2021 overdose death of her son Blessed Adams. Charges allege the 17-month-old child ingested fentanyl in Adams' Maryland Heights apartment.

Danyelle Dancy, 44, was charged Monday with first-degree endangering the welfare of a child. She is accused of bringing fentanyl to a home in Jennings in June resulting in the overdose of a 1-year-old child. The child received emergency Narcan overdose treatment and survived.

Maurice T. Warren, of St. Louis, was charged Oct. 8 after his 1-year-old picked up and swallowed a package of fentanyl in the backseat of his car in Florissant. The child survived.

Rquitta S. Abercrombie, of St. Louis, was charged in September with endangering the welfare of her 1-year-old son Jiovanni Dickson, who died of a fentanyl overdose while lying next to his mother in bed.

Jerome Jones and Destini McConnell were both charged with felony child endangerment in August after their baby girl overdosed on fentanyl. The child was taken to a hospital for treatment and “will most likely suffer serious brain damage if she survives,” police said.

Jerry Frederick Moorehead Jr., was charged with felony endangering the welfare of a child in June. His 22-month-old son, Tyler Moorehead, died after ingesting fentanyl at their Maryland Heights apartment.