 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Charges: Man chased, fatally shot attempted car thief at Soulard gas station

  • 0

ST. LOUIS — Prosecutors on Wednesday charged an East St. Louis man with shooting and killing a man who tried to steal his car at a Soulard gas station. 

Brett M. Kress, 26, faces charges of involuntary manslaughter and armed criminal action after police say he fired his gun while chasing 24-year-old Jesse Lopez.

Brett M. Kress

Brett M. Kress, 26, was charged with fatally shooting a man on Jan. 7, 2023 in the city's Soulard neighborhood. (Credit: City of St. Louis)

Police said Lopez had tried to steal Kress’ Honda Pilot around 2 a.m. Jan. 7 at the Conoco gas station, 1314 Gravois Avenue, but Kress pulled out his gun. Surveillance video showed Lopez trying to run away. Kress shot him three times, police said. 

Police found Kress’ Honda Pilot crashed in St. Charles County on Tuesday, and he was arrested a short time later. 

Kress was being held Wednesday in the St. Louis jail. He did not yet have an attorney listed in court documents. 

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Katie Kull covers public safety for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. She previously wrote about local government for the Springfield News-Leader. In her spare time, you can find her cooking, riding horses or spending time outdoors.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News