Charges: Man chased, fatally shot attempted car thief at Soulard gas station

ST. LOUIS — Prosecutors on Wednesday charged an East St. Louis man with shooting and killing a man who tried to steal his car at a Soulard gas station.

Brett M. Kress, 26, faces charges of involuntary manslaughter and armed criminal action after police say he fired his gun while chasing 24-year-old Jesse Lopez.

Police said Lopez had tried to steal Kress’ Honda Pilot around 2 a.m. Jan. 7 at the Conoco gas station, 1314 Gravois Avenue, but Kress pulled out his gun. Surveillance video showed Lopez trying to run away. Kress shot him three times, police said.

Police found Kress’ Honda Pilot crashed in St. Charles County on Tuesday, and he was arrested a short time later.

Kress was being held Wednesday in the St. Louis jail. He did not yet have an attorney listed in court documents.