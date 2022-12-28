Charges: Man had meth, cocaine in his system during fatal Alton crash

EDWARDSVILLE — Madison County prosecutors on Tuesday accused a man of being high on cocaine and methamphetamine when he fatally crashed with a motorcyclist from Wood River.

Steven T. Dublo, 44, of Grafton, was charged with reckless homicide and aggravated DUI in the death of Nicholas O. West, 32.

Charges say Duplo had drugs in his system when he drove a flatbed truck through a red light on April 2 at East Broadway and Main Street in Alton, colliding with West's motorcycle and killing him.

Duplo is also charged with disregarding a traffic signal and violating the weight classification of his driver's license.

"We continue to pray for the family and loved ones of Mr. West," said Madison County State's Attorney Tom Haine in a news release.