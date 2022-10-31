Charges: Man ran red light, caused fatal crash in downtown St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — Prosecutors on Monday charged a St. Louis man with involuntary manslaughter, arguing he caused a fatal crash when he ran a red light downtown in 2021.

Police had been searching for Courtney Curry, 28, for more than a year after authorities said they found documents and items belonging to him in a Ford pickup truck that struck a Mercedes SUV making a left turn onto Locust Street from Tucker Boulevard on Sept. 26, 2021.

Court documents say surveillance video of the crash showed the pickup truck running a red light and hitting the Mercedes. The SUV's passenger, Antoine Johnson, was ejected from the vehicle and later died. Curry fled the scene, police said.

Sensor data recovered from the Mercedes showed the truck was going 47 miles per hour at the time of the crash, court documents say.

St. Louis police notified the public in October 2021 that they wanted to speak to Curry in connection with the crash. His attorney reached out to police days later, saying his client wanted to meet with them, but Curry never showed up, according to court documents.

Police arrested him on Sunday. He was charged with involuntary manslaughter and two counts of leaving the scene of an accident. Curry is being held without bond. An attorney was not yet listed in court documents.