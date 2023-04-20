ST. CHARLES — A Florissant man was charged Wednesday with stealing a pickup with a sleeping woman inside from a St. Charles parking lot and then throwing her from the vehicle, causing injuries that resulted in a miscarriage.

Nicholas A. Schwan, 34, is charged in St. Charles County with felony first-degree kidnapping and stealing a motor vehicle after police used fingerprints to connect him to the pickup.

The owner of a 2018 Dodge Ram 2500 left the pickup running for a few minutes on July 20 in the parking lot of a strip mall at 428 South 5th Street, St. Charles police wrote in charging documents.

His girlfriend was feeling sick and was sleeping in the back seat when a man she didn't know got into the driver's seat, slammed the car in reverse and sped down 5th Street running red lights, the documents say.

The woman told police she was thrown to the floorboard and attempted to move to the front cabin of the truck. The man then grabbed her throat and threw her out of the vehicle near 5th Street and Interstate 70, charging documents say.

The woman was six weeks pregnant and her injuries resulted in a miscarriage, police wrote.

The day after the crime, police found the Ram pickup in St. Louis. St. Charles police collected fingerprints from the truck that eventually came back as a match to Schwan.

Earlier this month, the woman thrown from the car identified Schwan as the thief from a photo lineup, police wrote.

Schwan was interviewed by St. Charles police and said he was living in an extended-stay hotel in St. Charles at the time of the crime, but denied stealing the vehicle or knowing the victims.

Schwan has multiple previous felony convictions from 2011 through 2016 for drug possession and theft and is also facing pending counts of stealing and drug possession.

Schwan's bail was set Wednesday at $250,000.